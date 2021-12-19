HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine T. “Gerri” Dolata, 55, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Ms. Dolata was born October 12, 1966, in Sharon, a daughter of Walter M. and Mary Margaret “Peggy” (Daugherty) Dolata.

She graduated with honors from Hickory High School in 1985 and attended Thiel College, Greenville.

Following high school, she was employed at J.C. Penny and the former Treasure Island, Hermitage. Later, she worked more than 15 years as a printer for Roemer Industries, Masury, Ohio. Most recently, Gerri was employed at Kraynak’s Hermitage.

Gerri was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

An avid sports fan, she was honored to be the first female basketball manager for the Hickory boys’ basketball team under coach Phil O’Mahon. She also loved NASCAR racing and the Cleveland Indians and Browns. She was extremely proud to recently be selected as a national team member in the MLB and served at the 2019 MLB All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gerri loved life and everyone she met. She had a vibrant personality and always viewed the glass as half full. One of her favorite past times was traveling and sightseeing with her beloved son, Sean.

She is survived by her parents, Walter and Peggy Dolata, Hermitage; a brother, Michael Dolata and his wife, Angel and their children, Brendan, Darren, Jacob and Noah, Richmond, Illinois; her Godmother, Michelle Cartwright, Newton Falls, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Peter and Carole Dolata, Robert and Karen Dolata, all of Hermitage and Fred and Bunny Berecek, Cortland, Ohio as well as many cousins.

Gerri was preceded in death by her son, Sean Dolata.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, as celebrant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.