

ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Marie Svirbly, 79, of Erie, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, November 10, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Svirbly was born on July 10, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Blaine and Eileen (Parks) Rummel and attended Sharon High School.

She worked as a clerk most notably at K-Mart, Erie.

Geraldine had a strong faith and was a member of Our Lady of Peace, Erie.

She took great pride in being able to help others. She also liked reading and going to the casino. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael Svirbly, Jr. whom she married on July 6, 1963; a daughter, Lorrie Szablewski and her husband David, Erie; two grandchildren, Evan Szablewski and his wife Katelyn and Rachel Szablewski; two sisters, Patricia Amato and her husband Richard, Pittsburgh, and Elizabeth Greer, New Wilmington and a brother, Allen Rummel, Sharpsville.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Deaton and two brothers, Ralph and Blaine Rummel.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Julia House, C/O Julia Hospice and Palliative Care, at www.juliahpc.com

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. until Noon, Tuesday (11/14/2023) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at Noon, Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Stanley Swacha, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

