JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Moore, 86, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in Andover (Ohio) Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Moore was born September 27, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late Francis V. and Eunice (Fitzgerald) Smith.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, where she studied Journalism.

Gerry loved working and began her career working for the Sharon Herald, WPIC and UPMC Horizon, Farrell. Later, she was employed as the personnel director for Thiel College and St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, both in Greenville. More recently, Gerry worked at the former Greenville Literacy Council, a job she loved, because she was able to make others’ lives better.

Gerry was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Jamestown. She was also a member of the Fireman’s Club, also in Jamestown.

Her family was always her priority and many of them came to her for sound advice because she was always the smartest person in the room.

Additionally, she was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Her husband, William L. Moore, whom she married in March of 1955, passed away on November 13, 1999.

She is survived by two sons, William J. Moore and his wife Donna, Greenville, and Stephen P. Moore and his significant other Dana Hilles, Jamestown; five grandchildren, Paul, Nicole, Kaylee, Ryan and Bobby; and one great-grandson, Will.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was preceded in death by three sons, David F., Michael S. and John “Jack” Moore; and two sisters, Jean Warwick and Joyce Reardon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Stray Haven, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 in the Church of the Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.