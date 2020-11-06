Geraldine Faith McConnell, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Faith (Lytle) McConnell, 86, of Pulaski passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 2, 2020, in her residence.



Mrs. McConnell was born September 9, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George Washing and Frieda Suzanne (Henning) Lytle.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1952.

Geraldine retired from the Packard Electric Corporation, where she worked as a cutter in both the Warren, Ohio and Hubbard, Ohio plants. Previously, she spent time as a homemaker caring her children and their home, as well as working for Bell Telephone, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Strouss Department Store, Youngstown, Ohio.



Geraldine was a member of New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she assisted with the food bank.



She volunteered as a teacher’s aide at Union Township Elementary School and also served as a volunteer for Southern Care Hospice, New Castle.



Geraldine loved flower gardening and was an exceptional cook. She took much interest in her family’s genealogy and remained very active and independent her entire life. Geraldine was a wonderful lady and will be sadly missed.



Her husband, Ernest G. McConnell, whom she married December 19, 1953, preceded her in death February 25, 2006.



Surviving are a daughter, Diane McConnell of New Bedford; two sons, David E. (Wendy) McConnell of New Castle and Timothy G. McConnell of Frizzleburg; two brothers, Claude W. “Bill” (Janice) Davis of New Bedford and Guy Davis of Edinburg; two grandsons, Sean J. (Ashley) McConnell and Kyle (Taylor) McConnell and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ian and Jayse.



In addition to her husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frieda McConnell and a half-sister, Mariel Joy Foycik.



Due to health and safety regulations presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, her funeral service will be held privately.



Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.



Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

