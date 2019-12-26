Geraldine A. “Geri” Centini, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine A. “Geri” Centini, 85, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 21, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Centini was born September 6, 1934, in Euclid, Ohio, a daughter of Tulio and Rosalia (Wolfe) Centini. She was raised and educated in Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

A homemaker, Geri dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

She was a member of West Side Baptist Church, Sharpsville.

An avid reader, Geri enjoyed crocheting and in her younger years, participated in a bowling league with her sister.

She is survived by two daughters, Marcia A. Centini, with whom she made her home in Hermitage and Sharon (Dennis) Wise, also Hermitage; a son Michael Centini and his companion, Jessica Sees, Masury, Ohio; a grandchild, Bailey Dunn and a great grandchild, Hunter Esmond.

Geri was preceded in death by three children, a daughter, Kathleen Bennett and infant twins and three sisters, Jean Lupica, Rosemary Demico and Carolynn Weirzbinski.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 27, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.