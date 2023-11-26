HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Lee “Jerry” Elliott, 84, of Hermitage, died Saturday morning, November 25, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Elliott was born October 29, 1939, in Sharon, a son of the late James and Anna Elliott and was a 1957 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

A proud veteran, Jerry honorably served in the 18th Airborne Signal Corp. of the United States Army.

He retired as a foreman from Wheatland Tube, where he had worked for more than 20 years. He was previously employed by National Castings, Sharon and Masury Steel, Masury, Ohio.

Jerry was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where he served as an usher.

An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting, cycling and slow-pitch softball earlier in his life.

His beloved wife of 58 years, Margaret M. “Peggy” (Kerins) Elliott, whom he married August 8, 1964, preceded him in death October 19, 2022.

Jerry is survived by two sons, Jay Elliott (Jennifer) of Alexandria, Virginia, Chris Elliott (Kristy) of Hermitage and four grandchildren, Teague, Maiya, Ali and Christopher Elliott.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Roy and Jim Elliott and two sisters, Alice Burrows and Dorothy Sagenich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or a local animal advocacy center of the donor’s choice.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 30, 2023, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage.

Mass of Christian burial will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, in the church, with Reverend Richard Allen as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

