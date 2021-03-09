Gerald “Jerry” Fox, West Middlesex, PA

Gerald “Jerry” Fox, 85, of West Middlesex, passed away of natural causes, Saturday evening, March 6, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Fox was born June 15, 1935, in Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Calvin and Laura (Henry) Fox. He attended the former Sewickley School District, Herminie, Pennsylvania.

Jerry was drafted into the US Army in March of 1958 and served as a tank operator. During his enlistment he was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in March of 1960.

He was employed as a truck driver for 44 years. He was employed by the former Cooper-Jarrett Trucking Co. and retired from Roadway Express.

Following his retirement from truck driving, he worked for Tanglewood Golf Course, Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

An avid golfer, Jerry participated in many golf outings. As someone who always stayed busy, he enjoyed fishing, dancing and had a gift to strike up a conversation with anyone he was around. Jerry was also a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rosemarie Golobish, whom he married January 5, 1957; three daughters, Donna (Joseph) Mastrianno, of West Middlesex, Debbie (Alan) Koss, of Hubbard, Ohio and Denise Buchanan and her fiancé Darrell Miller, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Anthony (Katherine) Mastrianno, Christopher Mastrianno and his fiancé Jessica Taylor, Ashley (Joseph) Abbott, Dustin (Amber) Buchanan and Abbey Buchanan and three great-grandchildren, Joseph William Abbott, III and Christian and Amelia Mastrianno.

Also surviving are three sisters, Grace Todd, of New Stanton, Pennsylvania, Sara Burns, of Iowa and Nancy (John) Lynn, Arona, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry, James and Tommy Fox and two sisters, Beatrice Wise and Doris Fox.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, Friday, March 12, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



