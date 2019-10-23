Gerald J. “Jerry” Dowling, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. “Jerry” Dowling, 91, of Farrell passed away, surrounded by family early Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019, following a life well-lived.

Jerry was born on April 24, 1928, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David and Catherine (Strawbridge) Dowling.

A 1945 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Titusville, Jerry matriculated at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, where he completed a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering by 1948.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Originally stationed in Schenectady, New York, Jerry then served at the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico and finally at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for Guided Missiles on the campus of Cal-Tech in Los Angeles, California.

Jerry worked for the Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric for more than 40 years. Originally taking a job with the Akron (Ohio) Division, he relocated to the Sharon Division in the 1950s where he remained working as a Sales Engineer until his retirement in 1988.

A devout Catholic and daily Communicant, Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where he belonged to the Bethany Club, the Holy Name Society and volunteered at the O.L.F. Carnevale for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sharon Council 684, as well as the Sharon 4th Degree Assembly 0960. In addition, Jerry participated in the Perpetual Adoration at the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Jerry was a longtime volunteer for Sharon Regional Hospice and Meals on Wheels. He also volunteered as a tax preparer for the AARP Tax Program and was a member of the St. John XXIII Home Auxiliary, both Hermitage.

Jerry enjoyed playing handball at the Buhl Club and golfing; especially in the Westinghouse Retirees Golf League. His other joys in life came from woodworking, singing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him, “Poppop.”

His beloved wife of 64 years, the former Mary “Polly” Slater, whom he married September 17, 1955, survives at home. Also surviving are six daughters, Maureen (Jody) Skinner of Bedford, Wyoming, Anne (Peter) Lombardi of Brookfield, Ohio, Camilla “Kim” Simko and Mary (Samuel) Rauch, all of Sharon, Nora Songer of Hermitage and Kate (Diondrea) Campbell of Clermont, Florida; three sons, Kevin (Maria) Dowling of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Chris (Joy) Dowling of Zephyrhills, Florida and Thomas (Elizabeth) Dowling of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Arthur, George, Louis and Leo Dowling; five sisters, Sr. Mary Camilla, RSM, Sr. Mary Marguerite, RSM, Florence Butler, Frances Lindsay, and Helen Barry and a son-in-law, Joseph Simko.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to the St. John XXIII Home Auxillary, 2250 Shenango Valley FWY, Hermitage, PA 16148; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered immediately following the Mass by the Wheatland American Legion and West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.