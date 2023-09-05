NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald H. Neely, Sr., 79, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 3, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mr. Neely was born January 1, 1944, in New Castle, a son of the late Thomas W. and Katherine (Waite) Neely, and attended New Castle High School.

Jerry retired from CSX, previously Chessie System Railroad, where he worked as a conductor for many years.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and fishing. Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and adored his beloved dog, Star.

A very kind and giving man, Jerry will be missed dearly by all.

Jerry is survived by five children, Gerald H. Neely, Jr. (Karen), of New Castle, Jeffrey A. Neely (Sharon), of Erie, Pennsylvania, Blanche M. Stalnecker, Renee L. Durst (Frank), and Thomas G. Neely (Lori), all of New Castle; three step-children, Carol Edwards (Doug), Michelle Eckman (Greg), and Pete Giancola; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Lee (Hess) Neely; a second wife, Judith (Phipps) Neely; four brothers, Bill, Rick, Jack, and Jim Neely and two sisters, Shirley Kaulfold and Joyce Houk Thomas.

The family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Jameson Care Center and UPMC Family Hospice for their help and kindness during this time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to the American Cancer Society, online at donate.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday September 6, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

