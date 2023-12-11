HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Franklin “Jerry” Shaffer, 65, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Monday morning, December 11, 2023, at his home in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Shaffer was born July 8, 1958, in Sharon, a son of the late Deane and Jacqueline (Hutchinson) Shaffer and was a 1976 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage.

Jerry spent the majority of his career in the grocery business specializing in produce.

He was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

His wife of 43 years, Mary (Greene) Shaffer, whom he married September 13, 1980, survives at their home in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Jerry is also survived by two sons, Justin Shaffer (Brittany), Golden, Colorado, and Brandon Shaffer (Elspeth Hay), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Theodore “Teddy” and Bernardine “Bernie” Shaffer; a sister, Diane French (Jerry), Fairfax, Virginia; a brother, Terry Shaffer (Mary), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Judy Shaffer, Hermitage. He is also survived by his grand-dog, Jax; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Shaffer.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – Noon Thursday, December 14, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following Thursday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Cary Parsons, officiating.