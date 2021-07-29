Gerald Anthony Splitstone, II, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Anthony Splitstone, II, 45, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Gerald was born August 14, 1975, in Sharon, a son of Gerald A. and April (Budetich) Splitstone, Sr.

He attended Farrell High School and was a self-employed mechanic.

He used his mechanical skill to build engines and was always working on anything that had moving parts. His love for cars and engines instilled his love for racing, especially drag racing.

Gerald was also a phenomenal cook and he was never afraid to try new or difficult recipes. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by two daughters, Samantha Harris, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Kylie Splitstone, of Pymatuning Township; four sons, Gerald Anthony Splitstone, III, of Transfer, Cody Rankin, of Wheatland, Michael Weir, of Farrell and Ryan Harris, of Greenville; his mother, April Splitstone, of Rome, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Renea, Cameron and Jazmine Butler, Gerald Anthony Splitstone, IV and Madison and Richard Warren.

Also surviving is his fiancé, Pam Ward, of Sharon; his step-mother, Becky Splitstone, of Transfer; three sisters, Stacy (Keith) Cross, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Victoria Scott, of Greenville and Angela (Caroline) Munoz Geoghan, of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers, Hunter Cobb, of Rome, and Kevin Splitstone, of Mercer and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. until dusk on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Pymatuning State Park, Pavilion #3, 15766 Dam Rd., Jamestown, PA 16134.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

