Georgina “Gina” Kardos, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Georgina “Gina” Kardos, 96, a longtime resident of Wheatland, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021, in Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Kardos was born July 7, 1925, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Dubois) Flinn.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1943.

A homemaker, Gina dedicated her life to carrying for her family and their home.

Gina was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, and previously a longtime member of Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

She had a talent for crafting and enjoyed cross-stitching and crochet. An exceptional cook, Gina also loved baking, tending to her flower garden and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 68 years, Joseph M. Kardos, Sr., whom she married February 6, 1947, preceded her in death April 2, 2015.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph M. “Marty” (Karolyn) Kardos, Jr., and Paul M. (Linda) Kardos, all of Hermitage; a sister, Patricia Parcetich, Sharon; three granddaughters, Melanie (Kevin) Isaac, Nicole Kardos and Tiffany (Alex) Flauto; two step-grandchildren, Mary Kathryn (Erik Selberg) Rodgers and William (Nicole) Rodgers and 11 great-grandchildren, Caden, Isabelle, Tyler, Aubrianna, Madison, Sophia, Laura Grace, John Henry, Charles Oliver, Max Alexander, Lilly Cecelia.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center for their exceptional care.

Memorial donations may be directed to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA 16159.

In keeping with her wishes, calling hours will be held privately.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in Church of the Good Shepherd, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.