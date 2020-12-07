Georgianne “GiGi” Malizia, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Georgianne “GiGi” Malizia, 62, of New Castle passed away Friday afternoon, December 4, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Malizia was born April 3, 1958, in New Castle, a daughter of Donald and Lois (Shipley) Brunswick.

She attended New Castle High School and later attended courses at the former New Castle Business School.

For many years, GiGi managed the Lil Shopper convenient store on the North Hill of New Castle. She later worked for Augustine’s Pizza and Shenango Pride Convenient Store, also both in New Castle.

GiGi was of the Christian faith.

She enjoyed assembling jigsaw puzzles and loved playing board games with her nieces and nephews.

GiGi is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, James T. Malizia of New Castle, whom she married September 5, 1992; her mother, Lois Brunswick of New Castle; two sisters, Cindy (Terry) DeSalvo of New Castle and Candy Schlumberger of West Pittsburg; two brothers, Ricky Brunswick of Florida and Brian (Lisa) Brunswick of New Castle; a sister-in-law, Debbie (Michael) Tormey of Hopewell, Pennsylvania; three Godchildren; many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Kaleta, officiating.



