SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiann Stainbrook, 87, of South Myers Ave., Sharon, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Stainbrook was born on May 14, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George and Grace (Ogden) Green.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1954 graduate of Brookfield High School.

A homemaker, Georgiann was also employed for several years by the Sharon School District, where she worked in the cafeteria, as a supply clerk and retired as a secretary.

She was a devoted fan of all Cleveland sports teams. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and bowled in a league at Sunset Lanes, Farrell.

Georgiann faithfully supported her children and grandchildren at all their school, sporting, and church activities. For several years, she collected tickets for attendance at the Sharon school sporting events.

Her husband, Richard Earl Stainbrook, whom she married on January 22, 1955, in St. Timothy’s Church, Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on March 27, 2017.

She is survived by three daughters, Tracy Green, Paula Jones and her companion Michael Colello, both of Sharon, and Patricia Thomas and her husband Jeff, of West Middlesex; three sons, Theodore “Ted” Stainbrook and his wife Sharon, Hermitage, Richard Stainbrook, Jr. and his wife Portia, Huntsville, Alabama, and Daniel Stainbrook and his wife Jodi, Clarkton, Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grace Lacey, Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Georgiann was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Green; and a sister, Patricia Ruffo.

Per Georgiann’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

