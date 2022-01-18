MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette Lynn Dorus, 34, of Mercer, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Georgette was born September 30, 1987, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert Dorus and Mary Brown.

She was a 2006 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was employed as a housekeeper for the Park Inn by Radisson, West Middlesex.

In her youth, Georgette attended the Salvation Army, Sharon.

A kind soul, she cherished her children and family. She also enjoyed cooking and cleaning.

She is survived by her parents of Mercer; four daughters, Genevieve Pietrantonio, Siaura Jennings, Scarlette and Isabella Monzon; a son, Alando Jennings; a brother, Brandon Haverly and his girlfriend, Angelica Haberly, of Sharpsville and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Georgette was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Viola Brown and Marie Russo; two uncles, George Brown, Jr. and William Brown and an aunt, Helen Hess.

Memorials may be made to the family.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20 in the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.