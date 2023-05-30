LACKAWONNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Schneider, 75, of Lackawannock Township, passed away Monday morning, May 29, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Schneider was born on October 27, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late Edward and Mary Kay (Palombi) Schneider.

He attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

George had the ability to fix anything, which enticed him to become a master mechanic. He owned and operated the former Schneider Pennzoil on Sharpsville Avenue until it’s closing in 1979. Later, he worked for Firestone Tire and Flynn’s Tire, both in Hermitage. George then worked for the Perry brothers at Oak Tree Country Club, West Middlesex, and retired from Avalon at Buhl, where he was employed as a mechanic. Following his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for Watson’s Inc., Hermitage.

George had a passion for classic cars and trucks. Many will remember his willingness to help anyone in need, making him very well respected. In his mind, it was family, cars, casinos, and then golf cart rides with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa.

He was also a Free and Accepted Mason, Shenango Valley Lodge #810, Hermitage.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lorri Switzer, whom he married on July 2, 1977; a daughter, Jamie Riordan and her husband Dorian, Lackawannock Township; a son Justin Schneider and his wife Mandy, Hermitage; three grandchildren, Caleb and Maddie Schneider, and Hadlee Riordan; a sister, Ann Eck and her husband Nate, Marionville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Danny Schneider and his wife Sheila, Hermitage, and Phillip “Red” Schneider, Cochranton, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Cathleen Schneider; and a brother, Edward Schneider.

Calling hours will be 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home.