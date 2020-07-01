George W. Christoff, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Christoff, a longtime Hermitage resident, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 4:16 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following a brief illness. He was 83.

Mr. Christoff was born September 24, 1936, at his home in Farrell, the only son of the late Velian and Katherine (Zangoff) Christoff.

He was a 1954 graduate of Farrell High School and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1958.

George was a senior accountant with James A. Magner, CPA in Sharon from 1958 – 1962 when he became a Certified Public Accountant. He opened his own CPA firm in Farrell as a sole proprietor in June of 1962. He later moved his office to Hermitage where his firm grew dramatically under his direction.

He retired in January 2000, as a senior partner with McGill, Power, Bell & Associates, after more than 50 years in practice.

George was a longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. Active in the community, he was a Buhl Park Trustee and a member of the Buhl Park Corporation board of directors. He also served on the board of directors for the Prince of Peace and Oakwood Cemetery Association and was a member of the Kennedy Christian High School advisory board.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the former Sharon Country Club where he was also a board member.

George was very proud of his roots in Farrell and was a member of the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2011.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Carol A. Vanusek, whom he married May 11, 1963; a son, Douglas G. Christoff, of Niles, Ohio; a daughter, Jill C. Nelson and her husband, Daniel E., of Lansing, Michigan and three grandchildren, Kathryn J., Rylan C. and Brandon C. Nelson, who were his absolute pride and joy and affectionately called him “Dedo.” He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by four sisters and their husbands, Mary Yourga (John), Helen Ponzio (Anthony), Julia Strimbu (Nick) and Lillian Ellia (Steven).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

In keeping with George’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.