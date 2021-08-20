George P. “Buck” Budetich, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George P. “Buck” Budetich, Jr., 60 of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Budetich was born October 29, 1960, in Sharon, a son of the late George P. Budetich, Sr. and Barbara (Buczo) Weiser.

He was a 1978 graduate of Farrell High School and honorably served in the U.S. Navy for ten years in the combat camera unit.

A self-employed handyman, Buck loved football and looked forward to watching the games with his children. He lived by the boy scout motto “Always be Prepared.” He tried to instill this motto in others and was always willing to take someone in need to work.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Dawn King, whom he married November 27, 1993; three daughters, Barbara Budetich of Goodyear, Arizona, Bonita Budetich and Carrie Budetich, both of Sharon; three sons, Shea Ryan, Dominick (Alicia) Pearson of Yuma, Arizona and George Budetich III, of Sharon and two grandchildren, Eddie and Tommy Pearson. Also surviving are four sisters, Barbara Ann Rodgers of Sharon, April Splitstone of Rome, Ohio, Brenda Fraley of Sharon and Christine (Brad) Tucci of Hermitage; and six brothers, Troy (Kim) Budetich of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Brett Budetich of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania, Rick (Amy) Weiser of Farrell, Jim (Kim) Weiser of Wheatland, Rich (Jill) Weiser and Gene (Michelle) Weiser, all of West Middlesex.

In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dick Weiser; a sister, Dawn Spaulding; a brother, Albert Weiser; a brother-in-law, Gene Rodgers; a niece, Brytney Tucci; two nephews, Tony and Troy Budetich; a friend, Brenda Lee and special friend whom he called brother, Tony Lee.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org; the American Red Cross, www.RedCross.org; or UPMC Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, at www.CHP.edu

There are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at his sister, Chrissy’s home, 2021 Madison Street, Hermitage, at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.