

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Mansel Brooks, 93, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 2, 2023, following an extended illness and courageous battle with health issues.

Mr. Brooks was born July 8, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late George H. and Bertha (Drinkhouse) Brooks.

After graduating from South High School (Youngstown), he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Electronics Technician Second Class Brooks honorably served four years while working on submarines at Key West Naval Station, Florida.

Following an honorable discharge, George went on to study Industrial Engineering at Youngstown College (YSU).

After graduation, he landed his first job at National Castings in Sharon, Pennsylvania. George spent the second half of his career with the U.S. Army Civilian workforce at Fort Dietrick, Maryland, retiring as director of maintenance in 1997.

He met his wife, the former Eleanor Swetye, at Point View Dance Hall in Canfield, Ohio. They later married in 1956, and enjoyed nearly 63 years of a wonderful marriage until her passing in 2019.

Always a compassionate and benevolent gentleman, George consistently served the Sharon community for 23 years as Director of Junior Achievement and volunteered at Hermitage Goodfellows, where he played Santa Claus for many years while distributing food and gifts to those in need. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, which he often mentioned proudly. Everyone knew George as a most loving father, loyal husband, and marvelous human being. We were all blessed to have him as our Father, role model, and friend.

George is survived by three daughters, Doreen Clark (Rick), Youngtown, Ohio, Karen Guy (Ray), Chandler, Arizona, and Diane Jones (Philip), Spokane, Washington; a son, George M. Brooks, Jr., Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Brandon Jones (Bronte), San Diego, California, and Brittni Peterson (Keith), Spokane, Washington; and three great-grandchildren, Conner Jones, Madera, California, Zoey Peterson, Spokane, Washington, and Declan Jones, San Diego, California.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Marine Corps. Toys for Tots, online at: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/; or by purchasing a toy.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023 in the cemetery chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the cemetery chapel.

Military honors will be rendered prior to burial.

Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Youngstown, Ohio.

