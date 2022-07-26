BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Jelic, 59, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, July 23, 2022.

Mr. Jelic was born May 20, 1963, to the late Djuro and Zorica (Kandic) Jelic.

A 1981 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage; George went on to become an accomplished academic. He attended John Carroll University, partook in several rigorous scholarly programs, and earned a B.S. in finance from Youngstown State University while running his own private business.

George was currently employed as a regional manager of sales for Solid Wood Forest Products Ltd., Houston, Texas. He was loved by all who met and worked with him. Previously, he owned and operated The Parlor in Niles, Ohio and worked as a vice president of sales for L.R. McCoy in Boston, Massachusetts.

A true family man, his life revolved around his wife and children. He spent every moment with them and enjoyed embarking on many family adventures. George would be the first to tell you that his family was his world. He gave them his all.

An outdoorsman, he loved working around the house, riding his ATV and practicing marksmanship. Other hobbies included building/designing, playing guitar and engaging in philosophical debate. George had vast culinary experience and enjoyed sharing his many dishes with family and friends. He was an exceptional writer and communicator, and was also an avid reader with a talent for mathematics. George could do anything he set his mind to and was extremely selfless; always willing to lend a helping hand. He gave more than he took and led a wonderful life. His jovial laugh, great sense of humor and infectious smile could light up any room.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Zorica “Zoki” (Miletic) Jelic; and his two children, Mihailo “Miko” Jelic and Snezana “Snez” Jelic, all of Brookfield. He also leaves behind three sisters, Vesna Perinuzzi (Claudio), Long Island, New York; Gordana Jelic-Lettieri (Stephen), Brookfield and Mirjana “Midi” Jelic, Hermitage; his in-laws, Dobrila and Dobri Miletic, Girard; his best friend, Jerry Krivosh, Hermitage; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by an infant brother, Zoran Jelic.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley, 755 Boardman-Canfield Rd Suite D3, Boardman, OH 44512.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Pomen vigil service led by Fr. Vedran Grabic will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, with Fr. Vedran Grabic, officiating.

Interment: Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.