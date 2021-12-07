MAHOINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Mansfield, 70, of Mahoningtown passed away Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 in UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Mansfield was born January 3, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George W. and Katherine O. (Duffin) Mansfield.

Raised and educated in Eastern Shore, Maryland, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

A proud veteran, George served during the Vietnam Era and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal and the U.S.S. Saratoga.

For nearly 20 years, he was employed as a corrections officer at the Dorchester County Correctional Institution, Cambridge, Maryland. George had previously worked as a mechanic.

George was of the Catholic faith.

An outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting. George enjoyed collecting cast-iron toys and figurines.

His wife, Sally (Roupp) Mansfield, whom he married June 12, 2002, survives at home in Mahoningtown.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Mansfield, Preston, Maryland; two sons, Michael Mansfield, Federalsburg, Maryland and Chris Mansfield, New Castle; four step-daughters, Teri Campbell (Robert), Pulaski, Bridget Catterton (Billy), Baltimore, Maryland, Jenn Stackhouse, New Castle, Jenny Howell, Baltimore, Maryland; two step-sons, Robert Stackhouse, Jr., Newark Valley, New York and Brian Chamberlain (Heidi), Federalsburg, MD; four sisters, Patty Stanton, Centerville, Maryland, Joanie Miller, Hurlock, Maryland, Clarey Saunders, Seaford, Delaware and Betty Richards, Federalsburg, Maryland; two brothers, David Mansfield (Mickey), Federalsburg, Maryland and Alan Mansfield (Carol), Delmar, DE; 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Burns and a brother, Ricky Mansfield.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.