WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Kaliney, 80, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday evening, March 18, 2023, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Kaliney was born on March 18, 1943, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Julia (Nemeth) Kaliney.

He was a 1961 graduate of Farrell High School, where he played on the boys’ basketball team.

Following high school, George began working at the former Nehi Bottling Company, Farrell. Later, he worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. and then as a police officer for Shenango Township. He ultimately retired as a monitor at Community Corrections, Sharon.

George was a member of the former I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, Hermitage.

He was a loving and caring man who liked to have fun and took pride in living a simple life. He enjoyed family picnics, John Deere tractors, Fox News and his Golden Retriever. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Crompton, whom he married on June 22, 1998; a daughter, Christine Kaliney of Farrell; a son, George Kaliney and his wife, Lisa, of Sharpsville; a stepdaughter, Amanda Kuharik of Hermitage; his children’s mother, Nicki Kaliney of Farrell; three grandchildren, Nathan, Jordan and Alyssa; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Shane and Seth; a sister, Joanne Mascaro of Canton, Ohio and a nephew, Daniel Mascaro.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a brother, David Kaliney and a brother-in-law, Daniel Mascaro.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, PA 16148; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24 in the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

