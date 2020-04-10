George J. Donaldson, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Donaldson, 77, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury.

Mr. Donaldson was born June 19, 1942, in Farrell, a son of the late Harry and Helen Donaldson.

He was a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School.

George honorably served his country as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force.

Upon his discharge he returned home and worked numerous years at Wheatland Tube, retiring in 2010.

George loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was the past Commodore of the Pymatuning Outboard Motor Club, Jamestown, Pennsylvania and a former member of Hidden Valley Sportsmen’s Club, West Middlesex.

He was also a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and above all, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Katherine Ann Povazanec, whom he married October 5, 1973, passed away July 25, 2016.

He is survived by a son, Craig Donaldson and his wife, Deanna, of Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Richard Donaldson of Washington and two granddaughters, Heather and Kailyn Donaldson.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Spano and five brothers, Harry, Walter, Carl, Donald and Jack Donaldson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org/donate.

In keeping with George’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

