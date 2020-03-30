George Earl Himes, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Earl Himes, 78, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mr. Himes was born February 14, 1942, in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Mary (Valmont) Himes.

He attended New Wilmington High School and served in the U.S. Army, where he was a radio operator, stationed in the Philippines.

George was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He worked there several years as an electrical tester and retired upon its closing.

George was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. He was a member of the Mosquito Lake Power Squadron, a division of America’s Boating Club.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary King, whom he married April 17, 1966; two sons, Timothy Himes and his wife, Kem, of Greenville and Alex Himes of Seattle, Washington; six grandchildren, Timothy, Dillon, Nicholas, David, Eric and James; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Gabriel; three sisters, Ida and Shelly Himes and Linda Garrett and three brothers, Sam, Tom and Chuck Himes.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by four sisters, infant Rebecca, Shirley and May Himes and Mary Polland and two brothers, Art and Pete Himes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

Arrangments handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 31, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.