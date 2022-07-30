NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George E. “Bubba” Walters, Jr., 65, of New Castle passed away Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following a brief illness.

George was born November 2, 1956, a son of George “Lefty” Walters, Sr. and Dolores (DeCarbo) Walters.

He was a 1975 graduate of Union High School and attended YSU.

He was hired by Penn Power Electric after graduation from YSU. Primarily a CDL truck driver, Bubba retired from Lindy Paving, Incorporated. He had previously driven for various companies over the years and was always a dedicated employee that was quick to make lasting friendships with coworkers.

Bubba loved football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was also an exceptional cook and loved preparing large meals for family and friends. He also shared his talents through volunteering as a cook for local fundraisers and events, most notably the Fish Fries and Summerfest at St. Mary’s Church in New Castle. George was always trying to bring a laugh or two at any gathering. He loved playing tricks and telling jokes. You just knew he was always up to something.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores Walters, of North Beaver Township; two sisters, Melissa Menning (Tom) of Lordstown, Ohio and Kim Houk (Larry Criscito) of Union Township; a sister-in-law, Denise Canacci of Poland, Ohio; beloved nieces and nephews; Christa Menning, Kiley Pal (Paul), Tyler Houk and Victoria Walters and three great-nephews, Landon and Spencer Pal and Beckham Johnson.

In addition to his father, Bubba was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tiffany Gardner and a brother, Mark Walters.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Township.

