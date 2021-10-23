George Diegen, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Diegan, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Friday afternoon, October 22, 2021, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage.

Mr. Diegan was born June 1, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Clune) Diegan.

With a passion for hard work, George owned and operated several businesses throughout his life. For many years he worked as a carpenter and an independent contractor. He built many homes and completed countless projects throughout the Shenango Valley. George also founded and operated Rocky Springs Campground, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

George was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He had a special appreciation for classic cars, especially 56’ Chevrolet’s, several of which he restored on his own. George also enjoyed traveling the U.S. with his family while camping. While on their road trips, he always looked forward to spending time on the water while boating and water skiing.

His beloved wife of 49 years, Nancy Ann (Kelly) Diegan, whom he married February 7, 1959, preceded him in death July 30, 2008.

George is survived by three daughters, Barbara Serbic (Paul), Phoenix, Arizona, Donna Hritz (Paul), Mentor, Ohio, Lori Busi (Daniel), Hermitage; a son, Brian Diegan (Sherri), Hermitage; a sister, Carol Sue Oberhelman, California; two brothers, Robert Diegan (Peggy), Oregon, Fred Diegan, Florida; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife; George was preceded in death by five siblings.

Calling hours will be 110:00a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.