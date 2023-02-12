TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Bornes, 73, of Transfer, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Greenville.

George was born on April 15, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Michael and Catherine (Bateman) Bornes.

He was a 1968 graduate of Sharpsville High School and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the 509th Engineer Company of the United States Army.

Upon his honorable discharge, George was employed at the former Sawhill Tubular and retired on May 1, 2008, with 40 years of service from Wheatland Tube.

George was of the Catholic faith.

He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7599, Reynolds, where he served on the board of directors and was the quartermaster from 2019-2020.

George cherished his 1978 Ford pickup truck and his pontoon boat. He used his boat to escape from “reality” and enjoy one of his favorite hobbies, fishing. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. George also liked to garden, but above all, he loved watching his granddaughters and cheering them on in all of their Sharpsville sporting events. He also liked to can food and make sauerkraut, which he enjoyed more when his granddaughters helped him.

He is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Zipay, whom he married on August 14, 1971; two daughters, Tracey Bornes of Greenville and Amy White Roth and her husband, Aaron, of Sharpsville; four granddaughters, Samantha Patterson (Shawn), Brooke White (Colton Pellis) and Allison and Haley White; three great-granddaughters, Kaitlynn, Karsyn and McKenzie Patterson and his dog, Bubba. Also surviving is a sister, Carolyn Bornes Jones of Glen Allen, Virginia; three brothers, Francis Bornes (Jean) and John Bornes (Marilyn), both of Hermitage, Michael Bornes (Maryann) of Holly Springs, North Carolina and his former son-in-law, H. William White III, Clark.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Paul D. Zipay, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the Community Food Warehouse, Military Share, 109A South Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or the Mercer County Veteran Affairs, 14 Courthouse, Mercer, PA 16137.

Calling hours will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered by the Reynolds VFW Honor Guard.

