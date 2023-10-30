SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George C. Ward, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 85.

George was born on March 6, 1938, the son of George C. Ward, Sr. and Mary Kathryn Wengler Ward in Dunkirk, New York.

The family moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania in August 1948 when George’s father joined his grandfather as co-owner of Wenglers Jewelry.

George graduated from the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School, Sharon, where he served as an altar boy for many years and graduated from Sharon High School, Class of 1955. Subsequently, he earned his BS in BA from Youngstown College (now YSU) while working during his high school and college years with his father in the jewelry business.

George joined Butler Wick & Co. as an investment advisor on July 1, 1961 and was employed for 48 years until his retirement on July 1, 2009. His proudest accomplishments were the many, many colleagues and associates that he had the pleasure of guiding to their successes with Butler Wick & Co.

George married the former Adrianne McIlvain on August 1, 1959 and together they were the proud parents of Janine Ward-Tesla (Dennis) of Apopka, Florida, Debbie Rogan (Bryan) of Cleveland, Ohio and Vicki Ward (Brian Peterson) of Clinton, New York. Also surviving are grandsons, Jack Rogan of Charlotte, North Carolina and Michael Rogan of Los Angeles, California; as well as sisters, Kay Ward of Hubbard, Ohio and Patty Perrell of Baltimore, Maryland.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Adrianne, on January 4, 2020; his parents; brother, Larry Ward and nephew, Bruce Ward.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s wishes.

Services were private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Entombment was in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.