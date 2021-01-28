George “Bud” Alward, Hermitage, PA

HEMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George “Bud” Alward, 98, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, January 25, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Alward was born March 19, 1922, in Sharon, a son of Chester Arthur and Amy (Wiley) Alward. In 1928, he was a member of the first class to attend the former Wengler Elementary School and also attended Sharon High School.

A WWII veteran, Bud honorably served in the U.S. Army 6th Infantry Division throughout the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, specifically in Hawaii, New Guinea and at the Battle of Luzon in the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945.

In 1946, he completed flight training courses, earning his private aviation rating to pilot an aircraft. Bud then served for three years as a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol Squadron #1204.

He attended Youngstown College, now YSU, majoring in English and Journalism.

For 32 years, he was employed by the National Castings Division of the Midland Ross Corporation, Sharon, retiring as a payroll supervisor in 1983.

Bud was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon.

He was also a former member of the Sharon Elks.

His wife of 67 years, the former Nellie Regina “Jean” Batanian, whom he married May 1, 1953, survives in Sharon.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathleen “Kitty” (Garner) Tarbell, Edinboro, Pennsylvania and Amy Jean (Richard) Walters, Zanesville, Ohio and two grandchildren, Aaron Walters and Cassandra (Trevor) Hartless.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146; or Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Due to concerns presented by the COVID-19 virus, there will be no services held at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Entombment: St. John’s Episcopal Church Columbarium, Sharon.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



