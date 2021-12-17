SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Brown, Jr. , passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Lakeland, Florida.

Mr. Brown was born in Sharon, a son of the late George Edward, Sr. and Viola (Bearfield) Brown.

George was an avid New England Patriots fan and taking his Harley motorcycles out for a ride. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by a brother, Thomas Brown of Sharpsville; three sisters, Betty Robinson and her husband, Bill, of Transfer, Shirley Brown of Hermitage and Mary Brown and her life partner, Robert Dorus, of Mercer and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Brown; a sister, Helen Hess and a brother-in-law, Ronald Hess.

There will be no calling hours or a service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.