George A. Kirila, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Kirila of Brookfield passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon on his birthday, October 19, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 84.

Mr. Kirila was born October 19, 1935, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Ann (Yourga) Kirila.

He was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

George began his career working for Brookfield Dairy, a family business and retired from Ohio Milk Sales, a business he owned and operated for more than 50 years. He was an early entrepreneur and pioneered the area’s first drive thru businesses.

George was a longtime member of the former St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church, Masury and a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna.

Among his many interests were vacationing with his family and friends, watching his grandsons play football, studying and betting on the “ponies” and playing cards with his buddies. Years earlier, he enjoyed boating and was a private pilot of his own small Cessna.

George was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all and had a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, the former Joyce E. Kushner, whom he married in Sacred Heart Church, Sharon, on June 15, 1963; five children, Dr. Lori Leipheimer of Hermitage; George “Dutch” Kirila, Jr. of Brookfield, Pamela Hudson and her husband, Mark, of Transfer/Stuart, Florida, Stephanie Voytik and her husband, Brian, of Sharon and Jill Kirila and her husband, Alex Collins, of Columbus, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Jay, Joshua, Jacob and Jett Leipheimer, Luke and Blasé Hudson, Lane and Cole Voytik and Cecilia and Blaine Collins and a great-granddaughter due in December. He also leaves a brother, Ronald Kirila of Brookfield; several nieces and nephews; an aunt, Helen (Yourga) Sarvas, South Pymatuning Township; a sister-in-law, Maggie Kushner and a former son-in-law, Jay Leipheimer.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and William Kirila.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to: everloved.com/life-of/george-kirila/.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, with Rev. Frank Zanni, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

