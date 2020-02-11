George A. Cross, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Cross, 89, of Neshannock Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Cross was born on July 21, 1930 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, the son of Abraham and Anna (Hajel) Cross.

George graduated from GAR High School, class of 1948. He then pursued a Bachelor’s Degree at Wilkes University in chemistry and graduated in 1952.

After George graduated from Wilkes University, he took a job as a chemist with Hercules Powder Company in Kenvil, New Jersey.

On February 3, 1957, he married his wife of 63 years, Joan Russin Cross.

He then attended Lehigh University and graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1962.

George moved his family to New Castle, Pennsylvania, taking a job at American Cyanamid as a chemical engineer in Edinburg, Pennsylvania. He worked with a team that developed one of the first slurry explosives that was used in the construction and mining industries. Still with American Cyanamid he accepted a position as Northeast Regional Manager of the Ammonium Nitrate Chemical Division.

In 1976, George received American Cyanamid’s Golden Oval Award for outstanding sales. In 1977 he accepted the position of National Sales Manager for the same division.

Later, the American Cyanamid Company sold the Ammonium Nitrate Division to the Irecco Corporation where he continued as the national sales and marketing manager. When the Irecco Corporation was sold to Dyno Nobel, he continued in the same capacity. While at Dyno Nobel he was instrumental in the country. After his retirement at the age of 72, within a year, George became a consultant for Quad Chemical in 2002, where he continued until his ultimate retirement in 2018.

George balanced his versatile, accomplished career and dedication to his family with a variety of special interests. In his youth he became an Eagle Scout. He loved his church serving as an altar boy in his local parish. This love of the Church carried through to his adult life, and he eventually served as Vice President of the Church Council at St. Elias Antiochan Orthodox Church in New Castle, PA. Later, he became a faithful parishioner of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio. George was a member of Toastmasters, developing his skills as a public speaker, no doubt complimenting his career in sales.

As a diehard Steelers fan, he held season tickets for the past 34 years. The standout skill, however, that both friends and family knew of George, was his passion for and ability to play Bridge of which he became a Life Master.

To friends and family, George was warm and down to earth, with a notable sense of humor and an upbeat spirit. He was an anchor, a rock, a brother, a mentor, a friend.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Cross Gregory and her husband, James Gregory III, of Brooklyn, New York; a son, Gregory Cross and his wife, Debbie, of Sharon and a sister, Maryann Gazey, of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

George was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Cross.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, OH 44405 or St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, with a Panachida Vigil service beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14 in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Campbell, Ohio, with the Very Rev. Andrew Nelko and Fr. David Mastroberte, as con-celebrants.

Interment will be in St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.