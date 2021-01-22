Gene Turnbaugh, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Turnbaugh, 71, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Turnbaugh was born January 7, 1950, in Oak Vale, Mississippi, a son of the late Winford and Katie Mae (Tyrone) Turnbaugh.

He was a 1969 graduate of Sharon High School where he was a standout athlete. He attended Robert Morris University on an athletic scholarship before leaving to support his family.

Gene worked in the acid room of Sharpsville Container and later worked as a coiler for the former Duferco Farrell Corporation, retiring with nearly 20 years of service.

Many will remember Gene for his athleticism and being a sports fanatic, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, the former Darlene Marcus, whom he married July 2, 1983; a daughter, Stacie Marcus of Sharon; two sons, Eugene Marcus and Justin Turnbaugh, both of Hermitage; six grandchildren, Nikole Barretta, Zhania Harrison, Kole and Alania Marcus, Samir Turnbaugh and Savanah Hassan and one great-granddaughter, Aje’ Anderson.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two sisters, Vashti Brown and Amy Shibers and a brother, Scot Turnbaugh.

In keeping with Gene’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Gene Turnbaugh, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.