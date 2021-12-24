HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. “Geno” Verroco, Sr., 93, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 21, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Verroco was born March 23, 1928, in Wilson, Pennsylvania, a son of Pietro and Rose (Della Valle) Verroco.

Geno worked his entire career as a mechanic. He was a longtime employee at the former Garretts Garage on the Shenango Valley Freeway and moved with them to their new location on Rt. 18, Hermitage. Later, the company sold and became STA, where he retired as a mechanic and manager. Previously, he was employed at the former Gordon Ward Pontiac, Sharon.

Geno was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where he attended every Tuesday’s eucharistic adoration.

A fan of NASCAR, he also raced at the Mercer Speedway in car number 797 and 18. He also followed the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Geno also enjoyed polka music and dancing. Above all, he loved attending his grandchildren’s activities, especially his granddaughter’s softball games.

Geno was also a lifelong member of the Hickory VFW, Post #6166, Hermitage.

His wife, the former DeLoris M. Cole, whom he married November 6, 1948, passed away October 26, 2018.

He is survived by two daughters, Rogene Verroco, Hermitage and Maria Harkless and her husband Donald, West Middlesex; a son, Gene Verroco, Jr., Hermitage; two grandchildren, Dustin (Kaitlyn) Hogg and Morgan Harkless and two great grandchildren, Bryson and Austin. Also surviving are two sisters, Ann Quartini, Sharon and Valeria Reale and her husband Carmen, Naperville, Illinois and a brother, Nick Verroco, Hermitage.

In addition to his parents and wife, Geno was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Verroco.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the Church of Notre Dame, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.