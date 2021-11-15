Gene A. “Duke” Tincher, Hubbard, Ohio



HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. “Duke” Tincher, 82, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away with his daughter at his side Thursday morning, November 12, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Mr. Tincher was born December 12, 1938, in Ohley, West Virginia, a son of the late Gentry and Ethel (Davis) Tincher.

He was raised in Jodie, West Virginia and as a young adult moved to Orville, Ohio, where he worked for Smucker’s Inc.

His wife of nearly 60 years, Etta “Ginny” (Eagle) Tincher, whom he married June 3, 1961, preceded him in death January 12, 2021.

For 17 years, Duke worked as an electrician at the former National Castings Co., Sharon. In 2003, he retired from Bliss Manufacturing, Austintown, Ohio, where he worked as the maintenance supervisor for nearly 20 years.

An avid golfer, Duke participated in several leagues throughout the Shenango Valley and at Deer Creek in Hubbard, Ohio.

With a passion for the outdoors, Duke constructed the family hunting camp in Pendleton Co. West Virginia, with the help of his wife and daughter. He always said “There’s never a bad day if you are at camp.”

He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Tincher, Hedgesville, West Virginia; a sister, Delores Lively, Fayetteville, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews and several great-nephews and a great-niece. He also leaves two grand-puppies who he adored and Lola the cat who has been his beloved roommate for the past 10 months.

In addition to his wife and parents, Duke was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Robert and Gentry Tincher.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory