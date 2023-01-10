SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gavin David “Pookie” Beighley, of Sharon, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was 17.

Gavin was born August 22, 2005, in Memphis, Tennessee, a son of Gregory and Jessica (Ferguson) Beighley.

He was currently enrolled as a senior at Sharon High School and during Junior High School, participated on the Sharon Tiger wrestling team.

Gavin loved camping, kayaking and riding his bicycle. Above all, he enjoyed socializing and hanging out with friends.

In addition to his parents, Greg and Jessica Beighley, Sharon, he is survived by two brothers, Nathanael Beighley and his fiancée, Madison Beach, of Mercer and Xander Beighley of Sharon; a nephew, Waylynn; maternal grandparents, Mary (Blake) Martin, Millington, Tennessee and David (Cynthia) Ferguson, Somerville, Tennessee; paternal grandmother, Debra Beighley of Sharon and maternal great-grandfather, Billy Ferguson, Baldwyn, Mississippi. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Sarah (John) Queen, Lester (Jessicarae) Beighley, Jr. and Angelica (Michael) Brown; as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gavin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lester Beighley, Sr.; paternal great-grandparents and maternal great-grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family; online at: Gavin David Beighley Memorial Fund.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, in the funeral home, with Rev. Chris Massey, pastor of Family Life Church, Hermitage, officiating.

