NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Romez Hambrick, 58, of New Castle passed away Friday morning, January 21, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Hambrick was born December 19, 1963, in New Castle, a son of Gaird and Josephine (Williams) Hambrick.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School 1982.

Gary had worked at Jameson Memorial Hospital as a custodial engineer.

Devout in his faith, Gary served an associate minister at the House of Prayer Church of God in Christ, New Castle.

He was an avid walker and enjoyed meeting up with friends and family for lunch, especially at Hazel’s and Mary’s restaurants. A multi-talented musician, Gary was a great singer and played the electric bass guitar, keyboard and drums.

Gary is survived by his father, Gaird Hambrick of Union Township three sisters, Ilona “Bunny” Gardner of New Castle, Lisa Richardson, Sumpter, South Carolina and Tina Hambrick of New Castle; two brothers, Michael Hambrick (Dana) of Niles, Ohio and Timothy Hambrick (Tonya) of Fayetteville, North Carolina and two aunts, Gloria Scott of Las Vegas, Nevada and Christine Harris of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Gary was preceded in death by his stepmother, Irene Hambrick; a nephew, Morrice Mitchell; his maternal grandmother, Alice M. Green and paternal grandparents, Roy Hambrick and Bertha Brown.

Calling hours will be Thursday, January 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in House of Prayer C.O.G.I.C., 703 Sampson Street, New Castle. Home Going Celebration will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m., in the church, with Superintendent Eric Brooks, officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.