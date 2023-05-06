EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Raymond Cyrus, 79, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital following a brief, yet courageous, battle with AML Leukemia.

Mr. Cyrus was born July 23, 1943, in New Castle, a son of the late Archie and Janet (Unangst) Cyrus.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Union Area High School in 1961.

Following graduation, Gary began working as a custom-home builder for his uncles. He later established Cyrus Construction, which he owned and operated for many years. In 1993, his son, Craig, joined the business and together they enjoyed great success.

Gary was also a township police officer for Union, Mahoning and North Beaver Township(s). He ended his career as chief of North Beaver Township, following 27 years of service.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Gary also enjoyed woodworking and helping all whom he called friends complete projects of their own. His greatest joy in life was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Gary loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and hunting with his favorite hunting buddy, his grandson, Tanner.

Gary will be remembered for being a devoted husband, a great father, an amazing Pa, a loyal friend and an honest hardworking man.

Gary met the former Sherran List while in elementary school and they began dating in 1963. The two were married March 26, 1964, and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. She survives at their home in Edinburg.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by a son, Craig Cyrus, of Edinburg; three daughters, Brenda Brown (Lindy) of New Castle, Vicki Duffy (fiancé, Mike Jones) of New Wilmington and Ashlee Platt (Bill) of New Castle; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his only sister, Carole Burkey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Vitalant Blood Bank, online at vitalant.org/support-us.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Max Bungard, officiating.

Interment will be in Lowellville Cemetery, Village of Lowellville, Ohio.

