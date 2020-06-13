Gary R. Hedglin, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary R. Hedglin of S. Pymatuning Twp. passed away unexpectedly at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health Center following a sudden cardiac arrest at home. He was 78.

Mr. Hedglin was born May 11, 1942, in Grove City, one of eleven children to the late Russell and Edna Mae (Fox) Hedglin. He was a graduate of Grove City High School and was employed as a machinist at Fessler Machine Co. in Sharon for 34 years.

As a 32nd degree Free and Accepted Mason, Gary was a member of Kedron Lodge #389 in West Middlesex.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and working at his home. Spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy.

Surviving are: his wife of 49 years, the former Delores “Dee” Bell, whom he married June 20, 1970; two daughters, Renee DeJulia (Dwayne), of Hermitage and Melissa Dorfi (William), of Sharpsville; three grandchildren whom he adored, Grace and Hannah Dorfi and Isabella DeJulia. He also leaves two sisters, Beverly Ragan (Ronald), of North Carolina, and Darlene Krofcheck (Dennis), of Grove City; a brother, Rodney Hedglin, of Boyers, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Hedglin, of Grove City and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Morgan and Dorothy McKnight and five brothers, Bill, Don, Vern, Fred and Bradley Hedglin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Per Gary’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.