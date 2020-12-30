Gary “Lee” Beach, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary “Lee” Beach, Jr., 45, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday afternoon, December 25, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Beach was born April 1, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Gary L. Beach, Sr. and Gladys (Oaks) Beach.

A 1993 graduate of Howland Christian High School, he later earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Accounting from Cornerstone College, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

An accountant by profession, Lee currently owned and operated Small Business Management in Vienna, Ohio.

Lee was an active member of South Pymatuning Community Church, where he was recently ordained as an elder of the church and also directed the Instruments of Praise Worship Team.

He enjoyed being outdoors riding his motorcycle or shooting his guns and was a member of the Brookfield Conservation Club.

A true family man, Lee loved spending time with his wife and loved ones, including vacationing at the beach.

The love he had for his family, friends and congregation was always reciprocated by the love and kindness he received in return from all of them.

His beloved wife of ten years, the former Stacy Grace Searle, whom he married May 15, 2010, survives at home in Sharon.

Also surviving are his parents, Gary and Gladys Beach, Sr., Warren, Ohio; a brother, Chad Beach and his wife Amanda, Howland, Ohio; his father and mother-in-law, Pastor David and Janet Searle, Sharpsville; a brother-in-law, Stephen Searle and his wife Adrian, Sharon; three nieces, Mikayla Basilon, Mary Renae Beach and Addyson Searle and two nephews, Carter Beach and Bryce Searle.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 1:00 p.m., until the time of service, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in South Pymatuning Community Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., in the church, with Lee’s father-in-law, Pastor David Searle, officiating.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Gary “Lee” Beach, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.