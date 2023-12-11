PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. “Mac” McElhaney, 71, of Pulaski, passed away with his wife and family at his side Sunday evening, December 10, 2023, at his home.

Gary was born August 23, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Wade and Nellie (Dyda) McElhaney, and graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1970.

For most of his life, Gary worked in residential construction for Buxton Construction, Hermitage, where he specialized in interior construction, carpentry, and electrical work. He previously worked in the trucking industry for McLean, Preston, and Pitt-Ohio Trucking.

Gary was a member of the Church of Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Gary enjoyed engineering, particularly that of trains and tractors, and never missed an annual visit to the Canfield County Fair. An avid gardener, he liked canning and working puzzles. A proud family man, he loved supporting his children in their many endeavors, especially at their sporting events and watching his son coach.

His wife of 44 years, Anita (Testani) McElhaney, whom he married October 27, 1979, survives at their home in Pulaski.

Gary is also survived by a daughter, Jessica Brydon (Adam), Seguin, Texas; a son, Jason McElhaney (Starla), Hermitage; four grandchildren, Hayden and Hudson McElhaney, and Kamryn and Sophia Brydon; and his beloved dog, Lily Pad.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3616 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.