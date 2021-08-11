Gary L. Hogue, South Pymatuning Township, PA

Gary L. Hogue, 81, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Hogue was born June 7, 1940, in Sharon, a son of the late Lee and Dorothea “Dolly” (Miller) Hogue.

He was a 1959 graduate of Hickory High School and completed a machinist apprenticeship at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

He also honorably served in the US Navy aboard the USS St. Paul from 1962 to 1964.

He was employed as a journeyman machinist at Westinghouse until it closed its Sharon plant. Later, he worked in the same capacity for General Motors, Lordstown plant.

Gary loved to socialize and was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 103, American Legion, Post 299, both in Sharon; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6404, Sharpsville. He also looked forward to meeting with classmates for lunch and the General Motors Retirees breakfast.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling and visited nearly every state in the United States. He also liked taking cruises and making casino trips. In his spare time, he enjoyed nature, especially bird watching. When Gary was younger, he admired and enjoyed building model trains.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Matthews, whom he married November 20, 1971; two sisters, Nancy Scharville and her husband Gary, and Joan Hogue, all of Hermitage; a brother, James Hogue, of Pittsburgh and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Leanne Scharville; and a brother David Hogue.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.

In respecting Gary’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.