NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Altman, 72, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, under hospice care, following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Gary was born April 21, 1951, in New Castle, a son of the late Henry and Helen (Burnside) Altman.

He was a 1969 graduate of Laurel High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserves.

For many years, Gary was the Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds for the Laurel School District, retiring in 2007. Earlier in life, he worked alongside his father at A&F Deliveries in New Castle.

Gary was of the Christian faith.

Gary spent much of his free time touring with his Hackney ponies and showing them at various horse shows throughout the area where he made many lifelong friends from various states along the way. He truly enjoyed his family and watching his two nieces grow up, and later, sharing the same joy in watching their children grow.

Since 2012, Gary and his wife, Janet, have been snowbirds wintering in Florida and they have come to love their Florida family and friends.

His wife of 49 years, Janet (Wilkinson) Altman, whom he married February 23, 1974, survives at home.

Gary is also survived by a sister, Darlene Miller (Gary); and two nieces, Vicki Anthony (Seth) and their son, Jordon, and Christine Sherman (Jay) and their children, Joshua and Alyssa.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ed Williams; and his beloved Cocker Spaniel “Sophie,” who was his faithful companion for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., First Floor, Bellevue, PA 15202; or First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, 6900 Warm Springs Ave, Wildwood, FL, 34785.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held privately by his family.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

