Gary Guy Masters, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Guy Masters, 70, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Masters was born October 31, 1950, in Sharon, a son of Augustine P. and Gloria (Conti-McGrath) Masters.

A 1968 graduate of Hickory High School, he was a proud alumna of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Composition Literature with a minor in classics. He also earned his Master’s Degree in Writing and English Literature from Pitt.

A talented writer, Gary worked his entire life as a writer, editor and publisher, focusing primarily on computer book publishing. He spent two years (1977-78) teaching English composition in Tokyo, Japan. From 1979 to 1982, he was the editor of Bowling Proprietor Business Magazine in Ft. Worth, Texas. He then was employed as a technical writer and editor for Tandy Corporation Technical Publications, also Ft. Worth, Texas. In 1985, Gary was the associate editor for Encyclopedia Britannica, Chicago, Illinois, until 1986 when he was the managing editor for Microsoft Press, Seattle, Washington. From 1988 to 2000, he worked as a freelance editor, writer and an associate publisher for Sybex Publishing, San Francisco, California. Most recently (2000-2015) he was in the internet book business, selling used and rare books.

Gary was a former member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He loved to travel, especially throughout the United States, Japan and England. He was an avid reader and a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rita Geroni, whom he married January 18, 1980, in Tarrant County, Texas; two daughters, Maria Masters and her husband, Jason Clester and Michelle Masters and her fiancé, Ed Weiland, all of Pittsburgh; his mother, Gloria Masters of Hermitage and his grandson, Benny, whom he adored. Also surviving are a sister, Cindy Freund and her husband, Frank, of Sharpsville; a brother, Mark Masters of Hermitage; an uncle, Richard McGrath and his wife, Chris, of Philadelphia; nieces, Farrah and Bella Multari, Santina and Luciana Masters and Mimi Geroni and two nephews, Giovanni Masters and Daniel Geroni.

Gary was preceded in death by his father.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hour will be 11:00 am – 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 22 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.



