Fredrick Joseph DeBonis, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Joseph DeBonis of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday morning, October 2, 2021, in his residence. He was 87.

Mr. DeBonis was born May 31, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late Emilio and Stella (Esposito) DeBonis.

He was a 1952 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was a football and wrestling standout and served in the U.S. Army for four years in Alaska.

Fred was a Pennsylvania and Ohio wrestling official for many years. He was also an E-1 international official for World Cup Wrestling and traveled to Mexico, Russia and Finland to officiate free-style and Greco-Roman matches. He enjoyed body building competition and once placed 2nd in an over 60 years-of-age bracket.

Fred was a self-employed cement mason in the Shenango Valley most of his adult life. He also served as a building inspector for Mahoning County (Ohio) and was currently employed by ARC of Mercer County.

Late in life, Fred earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology from ITT Technical.

Surviving are twin sons, Michael DeBonis (Kelly Dimoff) of Sharpsville and Edward S. DeBonis (Tina) of Sharon; six grandchildren, Nickalaus DeBonis of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Alyssa DeBonis of Pittsburgh, Joshua Michael DeBonis (Nicole) of Concord, North Carolina and Jude S. DeBonis of Sharon and his former wife, Frances (Palermo) DeBonis of Hermitage.

Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Yacucci (Eugene) and two brothers, Arthur DeBonis (Antoinette) and Daniel DeBonis.

The family suggests memorial contributions be forward to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

In keeping with Fred’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

