Frederick R. Haines, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick R. Haines, Jr., 63, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021, in his home.

Fred was born October 3, 1957, in Sharon, a son of Frederick and Bonnie Lou (Cummings) Haines, Sr.

He was a 1975 graduate of Sharon High School and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Graphic Designing from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

He was employed for more than 31 years as a graphic designer at the former Specialty Metals in West Middlesex.

Fred was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends, in particular, golfing at Yankee Run, playing basketball and cards, especially Euchre. He also loved to take family vacations. One of their favorite destinations was the beach.

His wife, the former Linda J. Hudzinski, whom he married October 16, 1982, passed away August 29, 2013.

He is survived by a son, Michael Frederick Haines and his fiancé Nicole Schrecengost, of Sarver, Pennsylvania; his father, Frederick Haines, Sr., of Sharpsville; two brothers-in-law, Matthew Hudzinski and his wife Jean, of Pittsburgh, and Brian Lelo, of Mt. Vernon and many cousins.

In addition to his wife, Fred was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Carol Sue Lelo.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, at www.Parkinson.org

Due to health concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.