MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home.

Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.

For 33 years, Jim was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring as a steel coil slitter.

Known for cutting many of his neighbor’s grass on Boyd St., he took much pride in keeping an immaculately kept lawn. Jim also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

His wife, the former Wilma Coxson, whom he married September 28, 1963, preceded him death March 20, 2021.

Jim is survived by a son, Timothy DeMay and his wife, Julie, Fowler, Ohio; a daughter, LuAnn Greathouse and her husband, Ken, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; a sister, Jean Kusich, of Washington, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Timmy (Julie) DeMay, Adrienne (Marc) Fritz, Holly (Alie) Ruheim, Raymond (Kim) DeMay, Cameron Derr and five great-grandchildren, Ava, Zane, Gabe, Luke and Ryan.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie DeMay and his stepfather, Frank Opalensky.

Calling hours and funeral services will be held privately.

Interment will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.