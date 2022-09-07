SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Fred” Conti, 86, of formerly of Sharon, P ennsylvania and Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Arborwood Lodge, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Mr. Conti was born June 9, 1936, in Sharon, P ennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph L. and Clara (Rasielle) Conti.

Fred retired as vice president of sales at Landstar Ligon in Madisonville

Fred was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington, Kentucky.

He was a football coach for 20 years, coaching at Niles High School, Wichita State University, Colorado State University and Purdue University.

He loved traveling, especially in his motorhome, playing golf and attending sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Rose Kapovich; his son, Joe Conti and his wife Cheryl, of Wisconsin Rapids; and his grandchildren, Kaitlin Conti Smith and her husband Cody, of Denver, Colorado and Joseph L. Conti and his wife Emma, of Danville, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Rose Conti.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery Chapel, 2400 St. Mary’s Rd., Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Prayers will be rendered by Rev. Thomas Whitman at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in the Cemetery Chapel.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.