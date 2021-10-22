Frederick C. Corbin, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick C. Corbin, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Corbin was born August 8, 1936, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clark E. and Mary (Parson) Corbin.

Following his graduation from Hickory High School in 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Fred was proud to have honorably served his county.

As a civilian, he was employed more than 30 years, as a lineman for Penn Power, Transfer, retiring in 1996. Upon his retirement, he began working at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, Hermitage, enjoying the perks of free golf.

Fred was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Throughout the years he was in bowling leagues at the Reynolds Bowling Lanes and golf leagues at “Tammy.”

His wife, the former Anne Miller, whom he married October 9, 1959, died January 12, 2021.

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie DeMuth and her husband, John and Amy Corbin, all of Hermitage; a son, Ken Corbin of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Ashlee Napierkoski, Emilee (Anthony) Antus and Dylan Corbin and two great-grandchildren, Libee and Aubree.

In addition to his parents and wife, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Kaba; a brother, Larry Corbin and a grandson-in-law, Billy Napierkoski.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the service, Monday, October 25 in Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at Noon with Rev. David Coul, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

