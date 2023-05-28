MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fred R. Moyer, 89, a longtime resident of Mercer, passed away late Thursday evening, May 25, 2023, in Traditions of Lansdale Senior Living Center, Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Moyer was born August 2, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Fred and Irene (Tarr) Moyer.

After graduating from Sharon High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Fred worked as a draftsman at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp and retired in 1993, following 41 years of employment.

Fred was a member of Charleston Greenfield United Methodist Church in Mercer.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 in Hermitage, where he was a Past Grandmaster.

Fred loved spending time outdoors, especially while fishing, waterskiing and riding ATVs. He had a talent for fixing just about anything and enjoyed helping his children, grandchildren and friends with projects around their homes or in any way that he could.

His beloved wife of nearly 62 years, Betty L. (Miller) Moyer, whom he married June 2, 1956, preceded him in death January 10, 2018.

Fred is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Moyer-Nori of Locust Grove, Virignia, Carrie Beckett (Robert) of Spring House, Pennsylvania and Connie McClure (Michael) of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Rocco Nori (Kristin), Marissa Randall (Matthew), Kristin Beckett, Robert Beckett, Michael McClure, Jr. (Sarah), Alec McClure, Alexandria McClure and three great-grandchildren, Mayven and Myles Randall and Rocco Nori, IV.

In addition to his parents and wife, Fred was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and William Moyer and a sister, Mary Cairns.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday June 2, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home, with Reverend Dr. Robert Griffin, officiating.

Interment will tkae place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.